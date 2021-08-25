UVM welcomes back students Thursday with 99.6% vax compliance

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The University of Vermont on Thursday will welcome their largest first-year class ever, and officials say they will face strict vaccination and COVID testing protocols to keep everybody safe.

Before students could register for classes, they had to get vaccinated or have an approved exemption. The university is also requiring testing before they arrive and when they arrive on campus.

UVM is reporting 99.6% of their undergrad population is complying with the vaccination policy. Of those, a little more than 1% have approved exemptions.

Even though vaccines and testing will limit the spread of the virus, UVM officials still expect to see cases this fall. “But I think we are equipped to handle them. We have adequate isolation space. But being so vaccinated, I think the risk is fairly minimal,” said UVM’s Gary Derr.

University officials say they’re still working with a handful of grad students to get them in compliance.

Tonight at 11, we’ll hear from students about how they feel about the vaccination mandate.

