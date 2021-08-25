Advertisement

Vt. National Guard soldiers assisting in Afghanistan

File
File(Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla/U.S. Marine Corps via AP)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont National Guard says a small group of its soldiers is helping with security and evacuations in Afghanistan.

The contingent arrived in Kabul earlier this month after being deployed with other units from New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Colorado.

Another unit was sent to Kosovo to assist the U.S. State Department by temporarily housing refugees evacuated from Afghanistan.

