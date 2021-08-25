Vt. school district requires masks outdoors in some situations

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Essex Westford School District is taking some extra precautions for kids that are going outside.

School officials recently informed families that they want to play it extra safe if their students cant stay socially distanced outside. That means, for those unvaccinated, in grades Kindergarten through 5th grade, students will still be required to wear a mask outside if they cant keep six feet from one student to another.

Leaders cited in an email to parents, the rising number of COVID cases in our area and wanting those unvaccinated to be extra safe.

The Summit St. School Principal says based on success last year, they expect to find the same success this year.

“Our students were highly successful at it last year, we look forward to that same success this year and it may not have been a week or two again how we would have thought we would have started our outdoor year this year but I am really confident in our studets our staff, our families that we can stay masked outside and have the greatest level of safety for our students,” said Principal Suzanne Gruendling.

The district says they will continue to monitor the numbers in the state and the community to change that policy.

