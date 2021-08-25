Advertisement

Vt. school district requires masks outdoors in some situations

By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Essex Westford School District is taking some extra precautions for kids that are going outside.

School officials recently informed families that they want to play it extra safe if their students cant stay socially distanced outside. That means, for those unvaccinated, in grades Kindergarten through 5th grade, students will still be required to wear a mask outside if they cant keep six feet from one student to another.

Leaders cited in an email to parents, the rising number of COVID cases in our area and wanting those unvaccinated to be extra safe.

The Summit St. School Principal says based on success last year, they expect to find the same success this year.

“Our students were highly successful at it last year, we look forward to that same success this year and it may not have been a week or two again how we would have thought we would have started our outdoor year this year but I am really confident in our studets our staff, our families that we can stay masked outside and have the greatest level of safety for our students,” said Principal Suzanne Gruendling.

The district says they will continue to monitor the numbers in the state and the community to change that policy.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott arriving at Tuesday's briefing.
Vt. lawmakers push for mask mandate; Scott wary of ‘abusing’ emergency powers
File photo
Delta variant forces some Vermont festivals, events to change course
Stephen Bunnell-File photo
Police: Former sheriff’s deputy tried to trade money for sex, nude photos
The Church Street Marketplace in Burlington, Vermont. - File photo
Purses stolen on Church Street
More than two dozen Vermont organic dairy farmers will need to find a new place to sell their...
Big organic milk processor to cut ties with farms in the Northeast

Latest News

FILE photo
Mold temporarily closes Coventry Village School
The Essex Westford School District is taking some extra precautions for kids that are going...
Vt. school district requires masks outdoors in some situations
Northwest Correctional Facility in Swanton
3 inmates test positive for COVID in Vt. prisons
The Department of Corrections says two people at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in...
3 inmates test positive for COVID in Vt. prisons