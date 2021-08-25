BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s another nice and toasty summer day. Lot’s of places landed in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine. While we managed to escape the worst of the humidity today, it will be back tomorrow.

A weak disturbance will bring us a small chance for an isolated shower tonight, but generally expect a warm and partly cloudy night with lows in the mid 60s to low 70s across the state. We really crank up the heat Thursday ahead of the cold front that will bring us relief for Friday and the weekend. Temperatures will range from the mid 80s to low 90s tomorrow afternoon, but a surge in humidity will make temperatures feel like they are in the mid to upper 90s tomorrow afternoon.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for the Champlain Valley, Connecticut River Valley, Rutland County and Bennington County Thursday afternoon and evening. The warmest heat index values are expected in those locations. Plan ahead, stay out of the heat if you can and stay hydrated.

As the cold front approaches there will be a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday evening. Storms will not be widespread, but there could be a few heavy downpours.

Behind the front, we’ll see a big drop in dew points into Friday morning, when much more comfortable air will settle in, especially for northern Vermont and New York. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s Friday with a partly cloudy sky. Saturday will be another cool day, but with more cloud cover and a chance for showers.

A warm front will bring us a gradual warming trend late in the weekend and into next week. We’ll also have the chance for some showers during that time.

Have a good night!

-Jess Langlois

