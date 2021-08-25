BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! We have been stuck in a hot, steamy, tropical air mass, and that is not going to change over the next couple of days. But there will be some relief from this heat & humidity as we get into the weekend.

With high pressure sitting on top of this tropical air mass, we can expect another hot & humid day today with lots of sunshine.

The heat & humidity will last into Thursday, too. But a cold front will be coming through in the afternoon & evening, bringing a few showers, and possibly a thunderstorm or two, along with it.

Once that front clears the area Thursday night, we are in for a delightful day on Friday, with cooler, less humid air in place.

It will stay cooler & less humid over the weekend, but it will also be a bit on the unsettled side, with a chance for a few showers by Saturday & Sunday.

There will be a better chance for showers & thunderstorms on Monday as another cold front comes through. That will again bring down the heat & humidity for later in the week. -Gary

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.