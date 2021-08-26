$18M of Vermont rental assistance allocated

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Delays in application processing and payments mean many Vermont tenants and landlords are stuck waiting for rental assistance.

New data indicates only 11% of pandemic-related rental assistance funding has been distributed nationwide. In Vermont, out of $110 million, only $18 million has been allocated.

Jean Murray, a lawyer with Vermont Legal Aid, says they are estimating that tenants are waiting roughly three to seven weeks for applications to be processed. She says these delays and confusion from landlords are the difference between getting the rent paid or facing eviction.

“The eviction law is the law and the courts need to follow the law. And if the landlords want to evict tenants, and tenants can’t come up with rent -- which they can’t in any kind of predictable way from this program -- they are going to be evicted. In Vermont right now, that means they are going to be homeless, because there are no other apartments,” Murray said.

She says landlords must provide information to the program in order for money to be allocated. Without input from landlords, applications will be held.

On Wednesday, the treasury released additional guidance to try and speed up the process such as paying landlords in advance while awaiting a full application.

