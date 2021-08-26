After-school programs make a return; see increased demand

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With the kick-off to back to school comes with the start of after-school programs and this year, local programs are seeing an increase in childcare demands.

Nearly $4.5 million in donations spent and Sara Holbrook finally has its grand opening and at a critical time

“We certainly have no trouble filling our programs. I have no doubt we will be at full capacity in all our programs,” said Executive Director Christine Lloyd-Newberry.

Lloyd-Newberry says Sara Holbrook strives to lower the childcare burden in Burlington, even in a pandemic.

“We are taking it one day at a time and adjusting as we need to,” said Lloyd-Newberry.

Their toddler program is at capacity with a waitlist. Other programing is either at capacity or filling up fast, even as caps increase due to loosening restrictions.

But they are still playing it safe.

“We’re keeping with a stronger set of guidelines here in house,” said Lloyd-Newberry.

This year they can take about 59 kids while following COVID guidance.

But programming must go on, many of it getting last minute touches before toddlers and Pre-K are welcomed back. For some, it’s already started.

“First day of school, first round of programs here,” said Elementary Programs Director Jarrell Watts.

Watts says school age students have already made their arrival and they keep planning on increasing numbers.

“So that lets us know that there is a need for childcare, there is a need for programming,” said Watts.

They can offer art, Italian, cooking, and even magic and in a new facility, they don’t plan on going stagnant.

“So this year, we are looking to continue to improve in that area so the more creative staff can get, the more improvement students will have,” said Watts.

“A lot of the learning that takes place here isn’t book learning, it’s basic life skills and social emotional learning,” said Lloyd-Newberry.

So while students continue to funnel in and fill their programing, Lloyd-Newberry says at the end of the day, they know how important their spot on North Ave. is and why they continue to make it work.

“All of the staff and certainly myself believe that all kids deserve a good start in life and we get to be that,” said Lloyd-Newberry.

Community center leaders say that consistency between school guidance and programming guidance is key, kids need that consistency and they are happy to be providing it.

“It was really important to keep a schedule and a routine. That was one thing students had a really hard time going through COVID season and now coming into a school year, where things are unpredictable. So again trying to keep a regular routine so students know what is going to happen. Sending out schedules so students know what to expect when they get here. The guidance was about trying to keep it in line with what the Burlington School District is doing, but also what the health department is recommending,” said Watts.

They say there are still spots available if parents are on the hunt for childcare or after-school programming.

