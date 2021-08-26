Armed robbery at Northern Lights, suspect flees

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police are investigating an armed robbery at the Northern Lights in Burlington, Tuesday.

The suspect was caught on surveillance video, entering the store with a gun, demanding cash from the register, and fleeing the scene.

Police say the suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5′ 8′', wearing jeans, a blue pullover sweatshirt, a black backpack, and a black motorcycle helmet with red strips and a full visor.

Police say the suspect fled the scene on a dirt-bike style motorcycle in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police.

