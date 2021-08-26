Burlington teen faces charges connected to weekend shooting, threats

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington Police are releasing new details about a shooting early Saturday morning, the latest in a string of gun incidents that began earlier this summer.

Ibrahima Bangoura,19, faces charges after police say he threatened multiple groups of people with a light-equipped handgun near Chuch and Main Streets Saturday night and fired a gunshot towards the Chittenden County Courthouse.

Bangoura was arrested Sunday night and is being held without bail.

It’s the 11th gun-related incident this year, according to the police, with at least three of the incidents occurring over the last two months.

“So far, the drastic increase in gunfire has not resulted in people being shot or killed. But that will not last. When guns are fired in crowded cities, people will eventually get hurt. What’s more, people are already being harmed by the sense of uncertainty and diminished safety that accompanies these incidents. We need to take collaborative action to turn this around. I will be formally inviting other law enforcement, criminal justice, and neighborhood partners to join the BPD in addressing the small number of individuals who have recurring involvement in or association with gunfire incidents. We all need to work together to keep our community safe,” BPD Acting Chief Jon Murad said in a statement.

The shootings come as the city debates cuts made to the police last year. Murad has claimed that the cuts created staffing issues and impacted overnight coverage. Progressives on the Burlington City Council have defended the cuts, saying their defunding “experiment” needs more time to bear fruit. So far, they have blocked efforts to restore some of those staffing cuts.

Related Stories:

New report recommends changes to the Burlington Police

Burlington City Council rejects police force increase

Queen City business caught in the middle of shooting spree

Burlington sees 10th gunfire incident of the year

Authorities say Vermont facing police recruitment, retention crisis

Police ID suspect in Burlington ‘gun battle’

Will Burlington City Council decide to add police officers to city force?

Burlington Police Commission urges council to make staffing changes

Weekend shooting incidents in Burlington raise new concerns over police staffing

Burlington Police address ‘emergency tier system’ amid week of violence

Community members react to Burlington shootout

Man wanted for downtown Burlington shootout

Police and local businesses weigh in after night of crime in Burlington

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.