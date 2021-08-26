Advertisement

Champlain Valley Fair final countdown underway

By Elissa Borden
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The “ten best days of summer” are less than 24 hours away.

The Champlain Valley Fair opens up Friday and many people are excited to hit the EXPO after last summer’s pandemic shutdown.

Elissa Borden spoke with the fair’s Jeff Bartley about what folks can expect this year and got a sneak preview of some big pumpkins and other impressive vegetables up for awards.

