Colchester man on the run after fleeing from Police

MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Colchester man is on the run after fleeing from police at the UVM Medical Center.

The Milton Police Department say it all started Tuesday just before 6:00 p.m. when an officer pulled over a car for a traffic violation on Route 7 in Milton. During the incident police identified the two people as Jonnie Thompson, 24, of Waterbury and Scott Kastner, 38, of Colchester, after they provided false names.

Police took Thompson into custody and Kastner ran from officers, tripped and fell, then officers were able to get control.

Police say Kastner said he had a knife and was going to stab them but found no knife. After multiple warnings from officers, police tased Kastner and took him into custody. Police say after Kastner was handcuffed, he complained of having a seizure and not feeling well and brought him to the hospital.

Police say while moving Kastner’s handcuffs from his back to his front and he was able to get away. The officer chased after him but was pushed and fell to the ground.

Kastner was able to get away and was last seen running through the hospital parking lot.

