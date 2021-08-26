Graffiti vandals hit Burlington war memorial, City Hall

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vandals tagged the war memorial in downtown Burlington overnight with graffiti.

The memorial was covered with multiple tags and initials.

The culprits also vandalized the base of Burlington City Hall.

City officials say they don’t know who was behind it.

Crews were out early Thursday morning washing off the graffiti with power washers and special chemicals used to take off any signs of disrespect on the memorial and City Hall.

