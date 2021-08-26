Advertisement

Graffiti vandals hit Burlington war memorial, City Hall

Vandals tagged Burlington City Hall and the war memorial downtown with graffiti.
Vandals tagged Burlington City Hall and the war memorial downtown with graffiti.(WCAX)
By Katharine Huntley
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vandals tagged the war memorial in downtown Burlington overnight with graffiti.

The memorial was covered with multiple tags and initials.

The culprits also vandalized the base of Burlington City Hall.

City officials say they don’t know who was behind it.

Crews were out early Thursday morning washing off the graffiti with power washers and special chemicals used to take off any signs of disrespect on the memorial and City Hall.

Related Stories:

Program offers Burlington taggers an artistic outlet

Burlington graffiti removal team takes on Sisyphean task

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a police-involved shooting in Rutland.
1 killed in officer-involved shooting inside Rutland McDonald’s
Fatal rollover crash in Georgia
Swanton man dies in I-89 crash
Stephen Bunnell-File photo
Police: Former sheriff’s deputy tried to trade money for sex, nude photos
Jonnie Thompson, 24, of Waterbury and Scott Kastner, 38, of Colchester
Colchester man on the run after fleeing from police
Jay Peak-File photo
Lawsuit claims Shumlin, state officials had prior knowledge of Kingdom Con

Latest News

One person is dead after a police-involved shooting in Rutland.
Police ID man who died in officer-involved shooting in Rutland
$18M of Vermont rental assistance allocated
File photo
WCUUSD superintendent forced out
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul introduces her pick for lieutenant governor, Sen. Brian Benjamin.
Hochul names Benjamin as her pick for lieutenant governor