Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Hochul expected to announce her pick for lieutenant governor

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is expected to introduce state Sen. Brian Benjamin as her choice for lieutenant governor.

Hochul scheduled a “special announcement” with Benjamin in his Harlem district at 1 p.m. Watch it live in the player or click here for a direct link.

A person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Wednesday said Hochul had selected fellow Democrat Benjamin for her No. 2.

Hochul took office Tuesday after the resignation of Andrew Cuomo amid a sexual harassment scandal.

Benjamin grew up in Harlem as the son of Caribbean immigrants and earned his master’s of business administration from Harvard Business School. He has focused on criminal justice reform as a state lawmaker.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

One person is dead after a police-involved shooting in Rutland.
1 killed in officer-involved shooting inside Rutland McDonald’s
Fatal rollover crash in Georgia
Swanton man dies in I-89 crash
Stephen Bunnell-File photo
Police: Former sheriff’s deputy tried to trade money for sex, nude photos
Jay Peak-File photo
Lawsuit claims Shumlin, state officials had prior knowledge of Kingdom Con
Jonnie Thompson, 24, of Waterbury and Scott Kastner, 38, of Colchester
Colchester man on the run after fleeing from police

Latest News

File photo
Regulators approve sale of NH’s largest commercial wind farm
File photo
New Hampshire schools get $206M in pandemic aid
File photo
UNH Poll: Some still not planning to get COVID-19 vaccine
File photo
After-school programs resume with increased demand