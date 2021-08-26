Advertisement

Man arrested in connection to N.H diner fire

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CLAREMONT, N.H. (WCAX) - Police say a New Hampshire diner was set by 59-year-old Leo Leblanc.

On July 29, Claremont firefighters headed to Daddy Pop’s Tumble Inn Diner on Opera House Square in Claremont. That sparked an arson investigation.

Now, Leblanc is being charged with two felony counts of arson and will be in court Thursday.

Police say he turned himself in after hearing about an arrest warrant is being held without bail.

Related story:

Police investigate arson at Claremont diner

