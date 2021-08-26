Man arrested in connection to N.H diner fire

CLAREMONT, N.H. (WCAX) - Police say a New Hampshire diner was set by 59-year-old Leo Leblanc.

On July 29, Claremont firefighters headed to Daddy Pop’s Tumble Inn Diner on Opera House Square in Claremont. That sparked an arson investigation.

Now, Leblanc is being charged with two felony counts of arson and will be in court Thursday.

Police say he turned himself in after hearing about an arrest warrant is being held without bail.

