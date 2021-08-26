Advertisement

Mayor: 2 dead, 1 hurt in shooting near Illinois courthouse

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KANKAKEE, Ill. (AP) — Two people were killed and another was injured Thursday morning in a shooting near the courthouse in the small northern Illinois city of Kankakee, the mayor said.

Mayor Christopher Curtis told The Associated Press in a text message that suspects in the shooting have been taken into custody. Curtis did not provide any other details about the victims or the suspects.

His assistant, David Guzman, said the area has been secured and that there is no longer any danger to the public.

Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey told WGN TV that the shooting happened at about 9:45 a.m. near the courthouse and the county jail. Downey provided no other details.

Kankakee is a community of about 26,000 people located about 60 miles (100 kilometers) south of Chicago.

