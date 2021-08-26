New Hampshire State Police are warning of a paving scam
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NEW HAMPSHIRE (WCAX) - New Hampshire State Police are warning about a paving scam going around statewide.
Police say to watch out for a man who knocks on your door and says he has extra asphalt and is willing to pave your driveway at a discounted price.
Police say if you do fall for the scam, the man and equipment will show up to work, but then a “mistake” will happen costing you owe thousands of dollars. Police say the man will escort you to the bank and by the time you realize its a scam, the check will have been cashed.
Police say senior citizens are the scammers target and are well known to police around the country.
