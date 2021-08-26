Advertisement

New Hampshire State Police are warning of a paving scam

The Ill. Attorney General is warning of Boston Marathon bombing charity scams.
The Ill. Attorney General is warning of Boston Marathon bombing charity scams.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HAMPSHIRE (WCAX) - New Hampshire State Police are warning about a paving scam going around statewide.

Police say to watch out for a man who knocks on your door and says he has extra asphalt and is willing to pave your driveway at a discounted price.

Police say if you do fall for the scam, the man and equipment will show up to work, but then a “mistake” will happen costing you owe thousands of dollars. Police say the man will escort you to the bank and by the time you realize its a scam, the check will have been cashed.

Police say senior citizens are the scammers target and are well known to police around the country.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal rollover crash in Georgia
Swanton man dies in I-89 crash
Stephen Bunnell-File photo
Police: Former sheriff’s deputy tried to trade money for sex, nude photos
One person is dead after a police-involved shooting in Rutland.
1 killed in officer-involved shooting inside Rutland restaurant
Gov. Phil Scott arriving at Tuesday's briefing.
Vt. lawmakers push for mask mandate; Scott wary of ‘abusing’ emergency powers
File photo
Delta variant forces some Vermont festivals, events to change course

Latest News

Jonnie Thompson, 24, of Waterbury and Scott Kastner, 38, of Colchester
Colchester man on the run after fleeing from Police
Suspect caught on video inside Northern Lights with a gun
Armed robbery at Northern Lights, suspect flees
Suspects who broke into Queen City Brewery and Pizza 44
Suspects caught on camera breaking into two Burlington Businesses
One person is dead after a police-involved shooting in Rutland.
1 killed in officer-involved shooting inside Rutland restaurant