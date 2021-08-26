Advertisement

Police ID man who died in officer-involved shooting in Rutland

One person is dead after a police-involved shooting in Rutland.
By Olivia Lyons
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have released the name of a man who died in an officer-involved shooting Wednesday inside a Rutland restaurant.

Vermont state police say Jonathan Daniel Mansilla, 33, of Florida, died of a gunshot wound to the chest.

Investigators say Rutland City Police Cpl. Christopher Rose fired the shot. He is a 5-year veteran of the department.

Rutland City Police Department Cpl. Christopher A. Rose is seen in this official department...
Rutland City Police Department Cpl. Christopher A. Rose is seen in this official department photo released Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, by the Vermont State Police.(Courtesy: Vt. State Police)

Police say Mansilla was wanted for a hit-and-run earlier in the day and led police on a chase through Rutland County before crashing near the McDonald’s on Route 7. Inside the restaurant, police say there was an altercation and Rose shot and killed Mansilla.

Police say the incident is still under investigation.

