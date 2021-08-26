Advertisement

UNH Poll: Some still not planning to get COVID-19 vaccine

File photo
File photo
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A University of New Hampshire survey that wrapped up the day the U.S. gave full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine says 19% of the participants said they will probably not or almost certainly not get vaccinated.

The Granite State Poll conducted by UNH’s Survey Center said those who don’t plan to get vaccinated are “far less likely than earlier in the year” to doubt the threat of COVID-19, “but are more dubious about the efficacy of the vaccine.” Very few said the Delta variant will encourage them to get vaccinated.

A total of 977 people completed the survey online between Aug. 19 and Monday. The poll’s margin of sampling error was plus or minus 2.7 percentage points.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

One person is dead after a police-involved shooting in Rutland.
1 killed in officer-involved shooting inside Rutland McDonald’s
Fatal rollover crash in Georgia
Swanton man dies in I-89 crash
Stephen Bunnell-File photo
Police: Former sheriff’s deputy tried to trade money for sex, nude photos
Jay Peak-File photo
Lawsuit claims Shumlin, state officials had prior knowledge of Kingdom Con
File
Governor faces increasing pressure to deal with delta surge

Latest News

File photo
New Hampshire schools get $206 million in pandemic aid
File photo
After-school programs resume with increased demand
Jonnie Thompson, 24, of Waterbury and Scott Kastner, 38, of Colchester
Colchester man on the run after fleeing from police
A Colchester man is still on the run after escaping from Police custody
Colchester man on the run after fleeing from Police