UNH Poll: Some still not planning to get COVID-19 vaccine

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A University of New Hampshire survey that wrapped up the day the U.S. gave full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine says 19% of the participants said they will probably not or almost certainly not get vaccinated.

The Granite State Poll conducted by UNH’s Survey Center said those who don’t plan to get vaccinated are “far less likely than earlier in the year” to doubt the threat of COVID-19, “but are more dubious about the efficacy of the vaccine.” Very few said the Delta variant will encourage them to get vaccinated.

A total of 977 people completed the survey online between Aug. 19 and Monday. The poll’s margin of sampling error was plus or minus 2.7 percentage points.

