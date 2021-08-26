Advertisement

Regulators approve sale of NH’s largest commercial wind farm

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANCASTER, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire regulators have formally approved the sale of the state’s largest commercial wind farm.  

The Caledonian-Record reports that Granite Reliable Power wind farm in Coos County will be bought by NextEra Energy Partners from majority owner Brookfield Renewable Energy. The farm will be owned by NextEra subsidiary Tusk Wind Holdings LLC. The wind farm extends along 15 miles of mountain ridgeline in the unincorporated places of Dixville, Ervings Location, Millsfield and Odell and in the community of Dummer.  

The 99-megawatt, 33-turbine wind farm has been in operation since 2012. Nearly all of its megawatts were put under long-term contracts with Vermont utilities. 

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

One person is dead after a police-involved shooting in Rutland.
1 killed in officer-involved shooting inside Rutland McDonald’s
Fatal rollover crash in Georgia
Swanton man dies in I-89 crash
Stephen Bunnell-File photo
Police: Former sheriff’s deputy tried to trade money for sex, nude photos
Jay Peak-File photo
Lawsuit claims Shumlin, state officials had prior knowledge of Kingdom Con
File
Governor faces increasing pressure to deal with delta surge

Latest News

File photo
New Hampshire schools get $206 million in pandemic aid
File photo
UNH Poll: Some still not planning to get COVID-19 vaccine
File photo
After-school programs resume with increased demand
Jonnie Thompson, 24, of Waterbury and Scott Kastner, 38, of Colchester
Colchester man on the run after fleeing from police