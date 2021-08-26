Remembering Irene: Building back Vermont infrastructure better

BETHEL, Vt. (WCAX) - Ten years ago, Tropical Storm Irene wiped out nearly 700 of Vermont’s roads. State leaders vowed to rebuild to withstand the next 100-year storm.

Irene came and went in a flash leaving bridges, culverts and roads completely washed out.

Linda Gallagher was stranded for over a week in her Stockbridge home.

“Luckily for us, we’re off the grid, so we had electricity and everything. But my husband went around with a generator to help some of the elderly keep their refrigerators going,” Gallagher said.

One of the most visible impacts on infrastructure at the time was on Route 107 between Bethel and Stockbridge. The White River was well over its banks and washed out a huge section of road, stranding people in their homes. For weeks, parts of the White River Valley were only accessible by ATV.

Today, the river is below its banks and a new road, lined by hundreds of tons of rock, reinforces the roadway.

Not only did state officials want to rebuild. In the face of threats from climate change, they wanted to build back better: bigger culverts, wider roads and taller bridges. Resiliency became a new part of the lexicon.

“This is the new normal now,” said Joe Segale, the policy planning and research director for VTrans.

Segale says Vermont is being hit harder and more frequently by severe weather caused by climate change. He says VTrans now consults with the Agency of Natural Resources to build projects that address hydrology and water flow patterns. And though damage still happens, Segale says the impacts and costs are far less.

“We’ve done a good job in making sure the infrastructure continues to function. Any bridge or culvert we’ve replaced will continue to function under that heavy pressure,” Segale said.

The state bought out many private at-risk properties flooded by Irene.

“Altogether it ended up being about 155 houses and buildings around the state were bought, demolished; no one can build there again,” said Kevin Geiger of the Two Rivers-Ottauquechee Regional Commission.

Bethel leaders say all infrastructure decisions made now are based on lessons from Irene but they acknowledge there are still vulnerabilities.

“I’m not sure any surrounding town is ready for 12 to 16 inches of water again in a short period of time,” Bethel Town Manager Therese Kirby said.

State leaders say Vermont has also strengthened its emergency management structure for the next time disaster hits, and hundreds of state officials and volunteers are ready to respond and rebuild if necessary.

