Remembering Irene: Recollections of a recovery officer

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Ten years ago, Vermont was hit by the storm of the century.

Tropical Storm Irene devastated communities across the state. Shortly after the rush to save lives and get resources to hard-hit communities, then Governor Peter Shumlin appointed Neal Lunderville as Irene Recovery Officer, to help see the state through the rebuilding phase.

Darren Perron spoke with Lunderville about the challenges to get the state back on its feet.

