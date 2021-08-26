SUNY Plattsburgh Cardinals start flocking back to campus

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Cardinals are packed, vaxed and ready for the upcoming school year.

The Suny Plattsburgh campus is filling with students once again, like incoming freshman Mia Calendar who drove up with her parents from the Bronx to start her college career.

“They have a really good nursing program and on top of that, they have a lot of extracurriculars I’m interested in like sororities, dance team and multicultural clubs,” Calendar said.

She’s the first of her siblings to head to college. Mom and dad are proud, so they didn’t mind the heat for move in.

“Something you just have to deal with,” she said.

Seniors are back, too, to help the incoming students.

“We go around and ask incoming freshmen or sophomores if they need help moving in because we know it can be a hard process,” said Nicole Liebowitz, a senior.

Liebowitz says being on campus during the height of COVID was rough. She’s excited to see old faces and fresh ones, too.

“I just hope they can see what this place has to offer because it’s really a wonderful place,” she said.

Some 4,800 students are expected on campus for this semester, nearly 2,000 more than last.

“This year will look and feel a lot like last year,” SUNY Plattsburgh President Alexander Enyedi said.

The Cardinal Pledge calls for masking indoors and being COVID conscious. About 90% of the residential students are vaccinated, higher than the Clinton County average of around 60%.

“We continue to process additional students as they move in, so we are a great bubble here on campus with respect to vaccines,” Enyedi said.

There are exceptions made for medical and religious reasons, for those in the process of being vaccinated or if a student is fully remote.

Seventy percent of classes will be in person with 30% staying remote this year.

“I think we are at the start of a great fall semester,” Enyedi said.

Classes officially start back up on Monday.

