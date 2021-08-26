Suspects caught on camera breaking into two Burlington Businesses

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two businesses in Burlington were broken into Wednesday and it was all caught on camera.

Burlington Police say around 8:30 a.m., two people broke into the Queen City Brewery and Pizza 44 on Pine street. Police say on the north side of the building, the glass door was shattered and evidence shows, one of the suspects was injured from it.

Police identified the suspects as Cody Paquette, 26 and Nichole Strickland, 30 and say security camera footage shows both Paquette and Strickland searching through filing cabinets and trying to break into a safe, but were unsuccessful.

Police say Paquette is known to local law enforcement, with a significant history of burglary and other theft related arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police.

