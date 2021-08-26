Advertisement

Tropical depression in Caribbean could become major hurricane

A new tropical depression has formed in the Caribbean and could spell trouble for the Gulf Coast.
A new tropical depression has formed in the Caribbean and could spell trouble for the Gulf Coast.(Source: National Hurricane Center)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — A tropical depression has formed in the Caribbean and could become a major hurricane by the time it reaches the northern U.S. Gulf Coast over the next several days.

The National Weather service in Miami said Thursday that both the Cuban and Cayman governments have issued tropical storm warnings after the formation of Tropical Depression Nine.

The depression is expected to become a tropical storm by Thursday night, a hurricane on Friday and possibly a major hurricane by the time it approaches the northern Gulf Coast.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a police-involved shooting in Rutland.
1 killed in officer-involved shooting inside Rutland McDonald’s
Fatal rollover crash in Georgia
Swanton man dies in I-89 crash
Stephen Bunnell-File photo
Police: Former sheriff’s deputy tried to trade money for sex, nude photos
Jay Peak-File photo
Lawsuit claims Shumlin, state officials had prior knowledge of Kingdom Con
Jonnie Thompson, 24, of Waterbury and Scott Kastner, 38, of Colchester
Colchester man on the run after fleeing from police

Latest News

Penny has become somewhat of a local celebrity, as many people stop by to snap pictures with...
Firefighter adopts emotional support pig for stationhouse
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters loyal to then-President Donald Trump try to...
Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over insurrection
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is expected to introduce state Sen. Brian Benjamin as her choice for...
WATCH LIVE: Hochul expected to announce her pick for lieutenant governor
A baby born on an Afghanistan evacuation flight has been named "Reach" after the aircraft's...
Baby born on Afghan evacuation flight named after plane