Two men sentenced in Brattleboro drug case

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Two men now know how much time they’ll be serving in connection to drug trafficking in Brattleboro.

We’ve told you about Matthew Sinclair and Jorge Delaoz before.

Federal authorities say they tried to evade arrest by jumping out a window and flushing their stash down the toilet.

On Tuesday, Sinclair of Massachusetts, was sentenced to serve 18 months in prison.

Back in April, Delaoz of Brattleboro, was sentenced to serve 40 months.

Both will have three years of supervised released following prison.

Court documents found various drugs were sold at 50 Central Street in Brattleboro during 2019 and 2020.

