Vermont’s smallest city celebrates its day

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vergennes Day is back this year.

Like most events, it took a year off last due to the pandemic, but organizers say the 39th celebration of Vermont’s smallest city is a “go” and people are eager to gather again.

“It definitely means a lot to Vergennes. When we started working with the city to work on how we would coordinate things, they were just excited that we were bringing it back, because people are, there’s a lot of pent up need to be out and to be meeting people,” said Rob Carter, executive director of the Addison County Chamber of Commerce.

Vergennes Day kicks off Friday evening with a street dance in City Park. There are activities all day Saturday that end with a lighting of the Otter Creek Falls at dusk.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.