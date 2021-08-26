WCUUSD superintendent forced out

EAST MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - With classes just getting underway Thursday, the Washington Central Unified Union School District announced its parting ways with its superintendent.

According to a statement from the school board, Bryan Olkowski’s resignation was accepted and takes effect on September 1.

The co-president of the local teacher’s union tells WCAX that by using administrator guidelines put forth by the Agency of Education, the union surveyed teachers and support staff back in April and the results were then handed over to the school board, leading to Thursday’s announcement. They cited issues of transparency and communication with Olkowski and say they are ready to start the next chapter for the district.

“We trusted them to do their job and they did their job. What they found out in doing their job was that we didn’t have the right fit, we didn’t have the right person here for Washington Central,” said Kate McCann with the Washington Central Educators Union.

In a letter to community members, the school board said Jen Miller-Arsenault will continue to serve as the acting superintendent, and they noted that the board has no further comment at this time.

The newly unified district oversses five central Vermont schools, including U-32.

Olkowski, who was hired in July of 2020, has been on paid administrative leave.

