BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After several days of hot humid weather, we’ll finally get a break with cooler conditions for the end of the week. Burlington was over 90 degrees for the third straight day on Thursday, making it the 14th day over 90, and the second heat wave of the season. It will be turning much cooler for Friday and into the weekend.

A cold front will swing through on Thursday night, bringing cooler and less humid air starting Friday morning. Dewpoints will drop from north to south, with our southern areas having to wait until late afternoon to see conditions reach more comfortable levels. It will be partly sunny across the region with afternoon highs reaching the mid to upper 70s.

A front will move into our region for the weekend and stall out for Saturday night and Sunday. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with at least the chance for showers each day. Afternoon highs will remain in the mid to upper 70s, with the best chance of rain occurring on Saturday night and into Sunday.

Most of next week is looking sunny and seasonable. Plan on partly sunny skies through Thursday, with just the chance of a few thunderstorms on Monday. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s with the return of some humidity as well.

