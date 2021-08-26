Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dan Dowling
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After several days of hot humid weather, we’ll finally get a break with cooler conditions for the end of the week. Burlington was over 90 degrees for the third straight day on Thursday, making it the 14th day over 90, and the second heat wave of the season. It will be turning much cooler for Friday and into the weekend.

A cold front will swing through on Thursday night, bringing cooler and less humid air starting Friday morning. Dewpoints will drop from north to south, with our southern areas having to wait until late afternoon to see conditions reach more comfortable levels. It will be partly sunny across the region with afternoon highs reaching the mid to upper 70s.

A front will move into our region for the weekend and stall out for Saturday night and Sunday. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with at least the chance for showers each day. Afternoon highs will remain in the mid to upper 70s, with the best chance of rain occurring on Saturday night and into Sunday.

Most of next week is looking sunny and seasonable. Plan on partly sunny skies through Thursday, with just the chance of a few thunderstorms on Monday. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s with the return of some humidity as well.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a police-involved shooting in Rutland.
1 killed in officer-involved shooting inside Rutland McDonald’s
Fatal rollover crash in Georgia
Swanton man dies in I-89 crash
Stephen Bunnell-File photo
Police: Former sheriff’s deputy tried to trade money for sex, nude photos
Jonnie Thompson, 24, of Waterbury and Scott Kastner, 38, of Colchester
Colchester man on the run after fleeing from police
Jay Peak-File photo
Lawsuit claims Shumlin, state officials had prior knowledge of Kingdom Con

Latest News

x
Afternoon Weather Webcast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Gary has the latest forecast.
Morning Weather Webcast
Late night weather forecast
Late night weather forecast