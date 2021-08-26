BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Good Thursday, everyone! We have one more hot, steamy day to get through before we start to get some relief from the heat & humidity on Friday.

Take it easy today as the combination of high temperatures and high humidity bring the Heat Index into the mid-to-upper 90s - the “feels-like” temperature. A HEAT ADVISORY will be in effect for the valleys from 11 AM this morning until 8 PM this evening.

A cold front will be coming through from north to south late day and overnight. That front may be accompanied by a few showers, and possibly a thunderstorm or two.

As the front sags southward overnight, cooler, less humid air willl be ushered in, so Friday will be much more comfortable, especially north of Rte. 4. The southern counties will still be hanging onto the heat & humidity until late Friday & Friday night.

It will stay cooler & less humid over the weekend. Saturday is looking okay with partly sunny skies. But later in the day and into the overnight & Sunday, there could be a few showers.

There will be a better chance for showers & thunderstorms as a cold front comes through on Monday. After that, skies will clear, and the middle of next week is looking delightful!

Enjoy this last weekend of August! -Gary

