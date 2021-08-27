Burlington school canceled after bullet hole found in window

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two Burlington schools are closed Friday after police made an upsetting discovery at Edmunds Middle School.

Burlington school officials say a bullet hole was found in the middle school’s window around 7:30 a.m. Friday. They tell us they don’t believe anyone was in the building at the time, but they decided to close both the middle and elementary school out of an abundance of caution.

They are working on making sure any students that were near the school can make it home.

