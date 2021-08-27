Advertisement

Can workers fired for refusing vaccination collect unemployment?

File photo
File photo(NBC12)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Aug. 27, 2021
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More and more Vermont businesses are requiring employees to get vaccinated. But will workers fired for refusing to get the shot still be eligible for unemployment benefits?

State labor officials say each case is unique and depends on how and why workers left the job, as well as if there were religious or medical exemptions involved.

Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington says in the past, vaccine refusal has not been a reason to collect benefits. He says there have been requirements for flu vaccinations and on-the-job safety equipment.

“Traditionally, if an employer puts in a requirement -- like you need all employees to get vaccinated -- in the past we have treated that as if the employee either chooses not to get vaccinated, they are essentially relinquishing their job and choosing not to work for that employer anymore,” he said.

He says every claim is worked out on a case-by-case basis and that some will likely be determined in the court system.

