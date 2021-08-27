Advertisement

Champlain Valley Fair kicks-off Friday

By Dom Amato
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The Champlain Valley Fair kicks-off this weekend.

The gates open up at 3 p.m. Friday.

Not much is different this year after it was shutdown last year because of the pandemic.

All CDC guidelines are being followed, so organizers say you should stay home if you’re not feeling well. We’re told masks are recommended if you’re headed inside any of the buildings on the fairgrounds.

Proof of vaccination is not required, but again it is encouraged.

Tickets are on sale now and online.

