Corliss sets record, regains points lead at Thunder Road

First driver to win five late model points races in a single season
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Jason Corliss passed Chip Grenier on lap 36 en route to another win Thursday night at Thunder Road. The victory was his record setting fifth late model points victory of the season and catapulted Corliss back in front of Chris Pelkey in the race for the King of the Road title.

“Yeah, just keep attacking, just keep attacking,” Corliss said of his plans for the final two points races. “You gotta stay hungry, you gotta keep going after it because you never know what can happen. So hopefully if something does happen, you’ve got a little bit of a cushion i guess to lean on. But you just gotta keep attacking. If you let up in this deal, this weekly deal, you’re gonna fall down. So we just gotta keep going, keep pushing hard, keep doing our job at the shop and bring fast race cars, and that’s what we’re going to try to do.”

In the Tiger division, Logan Powers with a comfortable victory after a lot of bad luck earlier in the season. And Haydden Pearce would claim his first career victory in the Street Stocks as well.

