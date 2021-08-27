Dartmouth-Hitchcock restricts visitors, resumes COVID tests

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center has gone back to a more restrictive visitor policy and has resumed COVID-19 testing for patients being admitted.

The changes took effect Wednesday, “in the interest of continuing to protect the health and safety of patients and Dartmouth-Hitchcock staff, and our communities.”

It said the policies are a result of “substantial levels of statewide community transmission of COVID-19.” Under the revised visitor policy, adult inpatients are allowed one visitor per day.

Pediatric inpatients are permitted to have two caregivers, who can’t be changed once they are designated. For outpatient visits, both adults and children are permitted one caregiver.

Two caregivers are allowed for newborn/infant appointments.

