A decade after Irene flooding, no sign of Vermont teenager

A decade after a Vermont teenager disappeared as the rains of Tropical Storm Irene started inundating the state, his mother is still hoping someone will be able to answer the question about what happened to him.

Marble Arvidson was 17 when he left his Brattleboro foster home on Aug. 27, 2011 hours before the rains started. He has never been seen again. His mother, Sigrid Arvidson, is hoping someone will come forward who can help solve what is undoubtedly the most enduring mystery left a decade after Irene pummeled the state.

The 2011 storm killed six across the state and did hundreds of millions of dollars of damage to private property and public infrastructure.

