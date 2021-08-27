Advertisement

A decade after Irene flooding, no sign of Vermont teenager

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A decade after a Vermont teenager disappeared as the rains of Tropical Storm Irene started inundating the state, his mother is still hoping someone will be able to answer the question about what happened to him.

Marble Arvidson was 17 when he left his Brattleboro foster home on Aug. 27, 2011 hours before the rains started. He has never been seen again. His mother, Sigrid Arvidson, is hoping someone will come forward who can help solve what is undoubtedly the most enduring mystery left a decade after Irene pummeled the state.

The 2011 storm killed six across the state and did hundreds of millions of dollars of damage to private property and public infrastructure.

Related Stories:

Brattleboro teen remains missing after Irene

Listening in on memories from Irene

Remembering Irene: Recollections of a recovery officer

Remembering Irene: Building back Vermont infrastructure better

Remembering Irene: Capturing images of the devastating storm

Gov. Scott visits Brandon to mark Irene anniversary

Remembering Irene: Wilmington underwater

Remembering Irene: The destruction and the recovery

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

One person is dead after a police-involved shooting in Rutland.
Police ID man who died in officer-involved shooting in Rutland
One person is dead after a police-involved shooting in Rutland.
1 killed in officer-involved shooting inside Rutland McDonald’s
Jonnie Thompson, 24, of Waterbury and Scott Kastner, 38, of Colchester
Colchester man on the run after fleeing from police
File - Vt. Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine and Gov. Phil Scott
Health department employees urge Scott to ramp up delta response
Suspects who broke into Queen City Brewery and Pizza 44 - Surveillance photo
Suspects caught on camera breaking into 2 Burlington businesses

Latest News

x
Champlain Valley Fair kicks off Friday
x
Burlington school canceled after bullet hole found in window
What’s coming up on ‘You Can Quote Me’
GMVS student Cannon Parsons came up with the idea for the solar array that powers his school.
Waitsfield school gets powered by student’s solar idea