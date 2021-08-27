Dog dies in Colchester house fire

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Multiple crews respond to a Colchester house fire, Thursday afternoon.

The Colchester Fire Department say it happened around 4:30 p.m. at 56 Robin Road.

Crews say an off duty Burlington Firefighter, who lives in the area, saw the smoke and pulled out a garden hose to put out the flames.

Crews say the fire was contained to the living room and the rest of the home has significant smoke damage.

Nobody was home at the time but a cat and dog were, the cat made it out and unfortunately the dog did not.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

