Man charged with stealing 5 Teslas, including 1 that burned

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont man has been indicted on federal charges that he stole five Tesla vehicles, including one that burned on the ice of Lake Champlain.

The Vermont office of the United States Attorney says 32-year-old Michael A. Gonzalez, of Colchester, appeared in court Friday after being charged with five counts of possessing and selling stolen motor vehicles. The indictment says that between September 2018 and January of this year, Gonzalez obtained five Teslas, made initial payments, and then resold or attempted to resell four of the five vehicles.

The fifth vehicle burned on the ice of Lake Champlain’s Shelburne Bay on Feb. 24, 2019. Gonzalez’s attorney did not immediately return an email Friday seeking comment.

