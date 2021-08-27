Masks required in Vermont prisons after uptick in cases

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - As the positive COVID cases rise across Vermont, so do the cases in the state’s prisons.

Vermont Department of Corrections is reporting seven new positive cases.

That’s one inmate and four staff members at the prison in Newport. One staff member at the Rutland prison and one staff member at the St. Albans prison.

Masks are now required at all prisons and outside visitation is suspended at the facilities with the positive cases.

A unit at the Newport facility is quarantined since both a COVID-positive worker and inmate both came from there.

We are waiting to hear the test results from three other inmates who have symptoms.

Related stories:

3 inmates test positive for COVID in Vt. prisons

2 Vt. corrections staffers test positive for COVID-19

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.