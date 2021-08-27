New urgency to fix New York’s COVID-19 rent relief program

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Gov. Kathy Hochul’s promise to get more COVID-19 rental assistance money into the hands of struggling New York tenants has taken on new urgency after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the Biden administration’s temporary federal ban on evictions.

The court ruling Thursday means New Yorkers behind on their rent because of pandemic financial hardship will have fewer protections when the state’s own eviction ban expires Aug. 31.

New York’s rental relief program got off to a slow start. It’s supposed to dole out more than $2.4 billion to renters. But as of Monday, the state had distributed only $200 million of that money.

