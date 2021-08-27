Advertisement

Parents must pay $30,441 for getting rid of son’s porn cache

U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney said David Werking's parents had no right to throw out his...
U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney said David Werking's parents had no right to throw out his collection of films, magazines and other items.(Source: Canva)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (AP) — A judge has ordered a western Michigan couple to pay $30,441 to their son for getting rid of his pornography collection.

U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney’s decision this week came eight months after David Werking, 43, won a lawsuit against his parents.

He said they had no right to throw out his collection of films, magazines and other items. Werking had lived at their Grand Haven home for 10 months after a divorce before moving to Muncie, Indiana.

The judge followed the value set by an expert, MLive.com reported. Werking’s parents also must pay $14,500 to their son’s attorney.

After moving to Indiana, Werking learned that his possessions were missing.

“Frankly, David, I did you a big favor getting rid of all this stuff,” his dad said in an email.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a police-involved shooting in Rutland.
Police ID man who died in officer-involved shooting in Rutland
One person is dead after a police-involved shooting in Rutland.
1 killed in officer-involved shooting inside Rutland McDonald’s
Jonnie Thompson, 24, of Waterbury and Scott Kastner, 38, of Colchester
Colchester man on the run after fleeing from police
File - Vt. Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine and Gov. Phil Scott
Health department employees urge Scott to ramp up delta response
Suspects who broke into Queen City Brewery and Pizza 44 - Surveillance photo
Suspects caught on camera breaking into 2 Burlington businesses

Latest News

x
Champlain Valley Fair kicks off Friday
A judge says Florida school districts may impose mask mandates; rules Gov. Ron DeSantis...
Judge blocks Florida governor’s order banning mask mandates
x
Burlington school canceled after bullet hole found in window
This image from video provided by Jeani Rice-Cranford shows Nashville-based helicopter pilot...
Alone in the sky, pilot and fiancee save 17 in Tenn. flood