Pets with Potential: Meet Minx

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with potential is a four-year-old spayed female cat named Minx.

Minx is an independent female who is looking for a loving fur-ever home. Shy is quite shy but has the eyes of a sweetheart. This lady loves to curl up in a good nook. If you’d like to learn more about her check out Chittenden County Humane Society’s website for more info.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.