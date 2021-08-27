Advertisement

Pets with Potential: Meet Minx

This week’s Pet with potential is a four-year-old spayed female cat named Minx.
This week's Pet with potential is a four-year-old spayed female cat named Minx.
By Kayla Martin
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with potential is a four-year-old spayed female cat named Minx.

Minx is an independent female who is looking for a loving fur-ever home. Shy is quite shy but has the eyes of a sweetheart. This lady loves to curl up in a good nook. If you’d like to learn more about her check out Chittenden County Humane Society’s website for more info.

