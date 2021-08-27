Advertisement

Stuck in Vermont: The fourth creemee tour

creemee tour
creemee tour(Eva Sollberger/Seven Days)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a year off during the pandemic, Eva’s creemee tour returns again this summer with visits to the Dairy Creme and Morse Farm Maple Sugarworks in Montpelier.

Both spots are family-run and attract a rush of locals and tourists alike during these frequent hot spells. Dairy Creme is serving creemees through September 12, and Morse Farm offers the sweet stuff year-round.

