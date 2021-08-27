UVM president discusses return to school precautions
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Students are getting settled at the University of Vermont preparing for classes to begin on Monday. And this year there is much less uncertainty surrounding COVID before the semester starts.
Dom Amato spoke with UVM president Suresh Garimella about vaccinations, masking, and other protocols on campus.
