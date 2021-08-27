UVM president discusses return to school precautions

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Students are getting settled at the University of Vermont preparing for classes to begin on Monday. And this year there is much less uncertainty surrounding COVID before the semester starts.

Dom Amato spoke with UVM president Suresh Garimella about vaccinations, masking, and other protocols on campus.

Related Stories:

New students, parents converge on Burlington for UVM move-in day

UVM welcomes back students Thursday with 99.6% vax compliance

Burlington taking steps to slow delta surge

Vermont colleges, students prepare for return to school

UVM reinstating indoor mask mandate

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.