Vt. attorney general backs Koffee Kup employees in fight over lost wages

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s attorney general is now involved in the latest twist to get former Koffee Kup Bakery employees the back pay owed to them.

According to court documents, employees are owed close to $840,000 in paid time off after the business abruptly closed its doors in April. But those payouts have been delayed by an involuntary bankruptcy petition filed by several creditors that the defunct business also owes money to. Attorney General T.J. Donovan Friday filed a brief to appear in bankruptcy court in support of the employees.

“We think that this money, the paid time off is the employees’ money, plain and simple. A Vermont court has already issued that order. It is clearly the employees of Koffee Kup’s money. Paid time off are wages. It should not be part of the bankruptcy estate,” Dononan said.

Flowers Foods out of Georgia has announced that is buying the business, which includes the Vermont Bread Company. That sale is also currently held up in the courts. At this time no plans to reopen the businesses have been announced.

