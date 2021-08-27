Waitsfield school gets powered by student’s solar idea

WAITSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Students at the Green Mountain Valley School in Waitsfield are turning on the lights in their dorms using green energy.

Freshman Cannon Parsons at Green Mountain Valley School is keeping the lights on, literally.

“It kind of feels really nice whenever I turn on the light or something like we are supplying them with energy,” said Cannon.

Cannon became interested in solar because of a 4th grade project where he attempted to create his own solar panel.

“I started to get into not just how they worked but what they could do,” said Parsons.

Then at age 11, the new solar expert noticed a lot. He found Waterbury’s waste water treatment facility had some prime solar real estate.

His dad, assistant to the initial project at the treatment facility pushed him to pursue it.

“I said why don’t you call the town manager and see if you can talk to him about it,” said Chris Parsons, Cannon’s dad.

So Cannon did. They made the town meeting docket, pitched it and gained support.

“It’s really exciting to see the light bulbs going off, and when they finally tell you you know what, we are all in agreement, we want to do this,” said Chris.

The “waste” of space after years of planning and pushing is now a new solar array.

“He sent me an email and said I would like to set up an appointment with you, it’s rare a 7th grader wants to make a meeting with you,” said Head of Green Mountain Valley School Tracy Keller.

Keller says typically ideas fizzle out, but not Cannon’s. They kept meeting and Keller kept encouraging, then it became reality.

“This is a way for us to do our little part from a climate change perspective, to have some clean energy and to offset our electric cost,” said Keller.

The school is now 100% offset by Cannon’s solar array, and they expect it to be cost effective.

As a ski school, they say green initiatives like this can’t be overlooked.

“As an organization, we do a SWAT analysis regularly and the greatest threat that we see and that people recognize is climate change,” said Keller.

Cannon is humble, he says taking his school out of the non-clean energy equation won’t change the world, but it’s changed his.

“It’s tiny, pretty much just a symbolic step towards trying to help preserve what we are doing and keeping the snow where it is,” said Cannon.

