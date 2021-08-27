Advertisement

What’s coming up on ‘You Can Quote Me’

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Watch “You Can Quote Me” Sundays at 7:30 a.m.

August 29, 2021

Join us for a special “You Can Quote Me” this Sunday morning, “Remembering Irene.”

Ten years ago much of Vermont was underwater when Tropical Storm Irene devastated communities across the state. Our photographers captured unbelievable images and Sunday morning they put words to their video.

Plus, we’ll visit towns that needed to rebuild like Wilmington and Waterbury, where much of the state government was washed out. But Irene brought lessons too, like how to build better, and gave us the motto, “Vermont Strong.” We’ll talk to the former Irene recovery officer, Neale Lunderville about that. And we asked viewers to share their personal stories about the storm.

Host: Darren Perron

