Williston hotel to be converted into affordable housing

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The plan is to convert the Townplace Suites Marriott in Williston, which currently has 99 suites, into 72 affordable housing units. 38 of those will be for those at risk of or experiencing homelessness.

Some people living nearby say they’re worried it may bring trouble. “I’m waiting to see what happens and if it does become problematic, I’ll probably sell my home,” said Kevin Clairmont, who lives in the area.

Clairmont and other neighbors we spoke with are opposed to Champlain Housing Trusts’ plan to convert the hotel into affordable housing. “It seems like homeless people can’t seem to stay out of trouble,” Clairmont continued. “I am just concerned what it might do to the property values here.”

Williston town planner, Matt Boulanger, said they’re taking all concerns into consideration. Earlier this week, Williston’s Development Review Board passed the Champlain Housing Trust’s application onto the next step of the permitting process. “We would anticipate another hearing or hearings in front of the Development Review Board in the middle of October for this project, then permitting after that,” Boulanger said.

Executive director of the Champlain Housing Trust, Michael Monte, said the project won’t make a dent in what’s needed for housing in the area. “In the last seven months, we’ve had 1,500 applications and 150 or so vacancies,” Monte explained. “The demand across the state is incredible. In Chittenden county, it’s intense.”

Reed Carr, president of the Hamlet HOA, lives in the area.

He said he’s glad to see the affordable housing stock go up, but there are still things to work out. “Plowing, snow removal, snow storage in the winter. I mean there’s just all these things have to be done much more meticulously when we live close together. It’s been a challenge for our neighborhood and I see it being much more of a challenge with CHT’s project moving forward,” Carr said.

Monte said the cost of this conversion will be about $240,000 per unit.

He adds most of it will be funded by Vermont Housing Conservation Board.

