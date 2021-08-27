Winooski man breaks into South Burlington Hotel

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Winooski man runs from police after breaking into South Burlington hotel room.



Police say Isaac Jacobs, 44, of Winooski broke into a Dorset Street hotel room and stole items inside.

Police say when they arrived, Jacobs ran away and headed east on Market Street.

Police say, Jacobs came back to the hotel and at first cooperated with police but then ran away again. Officers chased after him and Jacobs pulled out a knife and yelled at officers to “kill him.”

Jacobs dropped the knife and was arrested and then later taken to the hospital.

Jacobs was issued a citation.



