Advertisement

Winooski man breaks into South Burlington Hotel

Isaac Jacobs, 44, of Winooski
Isaac Jacobs, 44, of Winooski(wcax)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Winooski man runs from police after breaking into South Burlington hotel room.

Police say Isaac Jacobs, 44, of Winooski broke into a Dorset Street hotel room and stole items inside.

Police say when they arrived, Jacobs ran away and headed east on Market Street.

Police say, Jacobs came back to the hotel and at first cooperated with police but then ran away again. Officers chased after him and Jacobs pulled out a knife and yelled at officers to “kill him.”

Jacobs dropped the knife and was arrested and then later taken to the hospital.

Jacobs was issued a citation.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a police-involved shooting in Rutland.
1 killed in officer-involved shooting inside Rutland McDonald’s
Fatal rollover crash in Georgia
Swanton man dies in I-89 crash
Jonnie Thompson, 24, of Waterbury and Scott Kastner, 38, of Colchester
Colchester man on the run after fleeing from police
Stephen Bunnell-File photo
Police: Former sheriff’s deputy tried to trade money for sex, nude photos
One person is dead after a police-involved shooting in Rutland.
Police ID man who died in officer-involved shooting in Rutland

Latest News

The exterior of the Williston Townplace Suite Marriott in August of 2021
Williston hotel to be converted into affordable housing
Colchester House Fire
Dog dies in Colchester house fire
Affordable housing coming to Williston
Williston's Marriott Hotel to be transformed into affordable housing
Plans are moving ahead in Newbury to open a new secure residential treatment facility for...
Plan for secure youth treatment center in Upper Valley worries neighbors