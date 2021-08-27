BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! We are finally getting away from the heat & humidity that we have had to endure this week.

A fresh batch of cooler, less humid air will be slowly sinking southward today, keeping our temperatures a good 15 to 20 degrees cooler than they were on Thursday. Dew points, which have been in the muggy 60s and 70s over the last few days, will be dropping into the much more comfortable 50s and 40s throughout the day. There will be plenty of sunshine today with just a few clouds mixing in.

As we get into the last weekend of August, the weather will be fairly quiet on Saturday - some sunny breaks, but also a good deal of cloudiness as a frontal system approaches us from the Midwest. It will stay dry on Saturday, but Saturday night into Sunday we stand the chance of getting a few rain drops.

There will be a better chance for some wet, and also active, weather on Monday as that Midwest frontal system comes through with showers and thunderstorms. Some of those storms could end up being on the strong side, so we’ll be watching that.

Once the front clears the area late Monday, we are looking at a nice stretch of weather for the middle of the week, with lots of sunshine and comfortable temperatures and humidity. But we will be monitoring the progress of now Tropical Storm Ida in the Caribbean, as remnants of that storm could possibly pay us a visit on Wednesday after it makes landfall along the Gulf coast near New Orleans on Sunday.

Have a great, last weekend of August! -Gary

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.