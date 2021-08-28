39th Annual Vergennes Day Celebrates the Country’s Smallest City in a Big Way

VERGENNES, Vt. (WCAX) -

“I can walk down the street and I know everybody, and I can always say hi,” said Kate Cunningham, a Vergennes resident and a member of the city band.

Vergennes is the smallest city in the united states. Yes, you heard that right!

“I mean the city is only a mile square so everything is right here -- it’s very close knit people know everybody and do a lot of things together,” said Rob Carter of the Addison County Chamber of Commerce.

The city may be small, but it’s celebrating the 39th annual Vergennes day in a big way.

“It’s really about bringing people into the downtown so we promote it throughout the state and into other states as well,” said Carter. Music, shopping, horse drawn carriages, and a bubble pit – just a few of the activities for Vermonters to enjoy.

“It’s really nice to be able to get together with the community and play some great music with people in our community,” said Xander Deblois of the Vergennes city band.

Adults and children alike are getting involved to help make this community day special. “I’m here to help with my mom and my grandma at the church booth to give everybody free dessert,” said Alayna Franks of Ferrisburgh.

After COVID-19 canceled the event last year -- this year has a homecoming feel.

“We just love to come back and again see the things are the same, see whats changed, and just to see our families and friends,” said Megan Sergi of Manchester, Ma., who grew up in Vergennes. In this city, the people make the place.

“People are here to support eachother with the event so it’s all about the community,” said Carter.

